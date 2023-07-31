Coquitlam crash between semi and motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition

One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in Coquitlam Monday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services, in an email to CTV News, said two ambulances were sent to the scene at United Boulevard and Burbridge Street just before 1 p.m.

"Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition," BCEHS said. The paramedics' service does not confirm fatalities and could not provide any additional details about the incident.

The Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement, described the crash as serious and said a road closure was in effect as a result.

Video from the scene shows the motorcycle's wheels wedged underneath the truck's front bumper.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.