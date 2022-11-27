Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt

Highway 5 has reopened between Hope and Merritt after an hours-long closure Sunday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

Traffic reopened in both directions at 4:30 p.m. However, drivers on the route are still being warned to expect delays and be cautious.

"Drive to compact snow, slushy and slippery road conditions and watch for snow clearing equipment," a social media update from the province says.

A jackknifed semi northbound was one of the "vehicle incidents" reported by the province early Sunday afternoon, as snow blanketed the mountain pass.

A winter storm warning for the southern Interior has also been lifted.