VANCOUVER -- Health officials are responding to another community outbreak of COVID-19 in British Columbia, this time at a Tim Hortons in the Southern Interior.

Interior Health announced Friday there has been a "cluster of cases" associated with the franchise location on River Ranch Road in Merritt.

"The owner has voluntarily closed the restaurant and we appreciate Tim Hortons' efforts and co-operation in managing this situation," the health authority told CTV News in an email.

It's unclear how many cases have resulted from the outbreak, but officials stressed that there has been no COVID-19 exposure involving customers.

"The business has appropriate precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission to the public," Interior Health said. "All confirmed cases are isolating and contact investigation is underway. There is no risk to the general public."

Health officials also announced another 155 cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday, as well as one more death from the disease.

B.C.'s total number of cases has now increased by more than 100 cases for 15 days in a row.