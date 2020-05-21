PORT MOODY, B.C. -- Port Moody, B.C., resident Ladawne Shelstad wanted to make her neighbourhood a little brighter during this difficult time.

She started doing sidewalk art in her Klahanie subdivision.

This eventually expanded into her and her daughter decorating their garage with chalk art.

Their contributions were so well received that neighbours started washing their own doors and offering them up as fresh canvas. This quickly transformed into rainbow alley, to the delight of passerbys.

Shelstad believes that creativity is so important.

She explained that she had her own anxieties entering stores to obtain craft supplies. She also noted that a lot of items were hard to come by.

Shelstad feels art should be available for all so she has joined a couple community members to create the Port Moody Heart Market. Chalk artists kits as well as other curated craft kits are being sold with a portion of the proceeds being donated to SHARE food bank.

