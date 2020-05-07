VANCOUVER -- Community Connection is all about sharing stories of positivity and hope.

Through the last couple of weeks, Community Connection host Krissy Vann has been working from home to weave together these stories.

There have been tremendous examples of people coming together in multiple facets. Submissions ranged from displays of creativity meant to bring a smile to messages of support for those keeping communities safe during this difficult time.

The staff at Fresh St. Market have been thrust onto the front lines.

Staff greet people with a smile and ensure they can help people get the necessary grocery items to enjoy meals with friends and famly in self-isolation.

Fresh St. Market has opted to support Community Connection by giving back to other front-line workers through COVID-19 response funds.

Both Vancouver General Hopsital and St. Paul's Hospital developed COVID-19 response funds to support the needs of front-line health-care professionals.The funds are developed to be flexible so that urgent needs can be attended to as they arise.

It is a time that we are all in this together and this is a wonderful example of frontline workers supporting other front-line workers.

Community Connection will continue to share the many faces and stories of people who have been actively working to make a difference throughout British Columbia. If you have a story to share e-mail communityconnection@ctv.ca

