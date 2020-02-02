Commercial-Broadway Station briefly closed because of gas leak
CTV News Vancouver Published Sunday, February 2, 2020 1:14PM PST Last Updated Sunday, February 2, 2020 1:21PM PST
A file photo shows the Commercial Broadway SkyTrain platform.
VANCOUVER -- TransLink briefly closed platforms one and two at Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station because of a suspected gas leak.
The closure affected the Millenium Line only. Platforms three and four, which service the Expo Line, were not affected. A few minutes after tweeting that the platforms were closed, TransLink announced they had been reopened.