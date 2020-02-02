VANCOUVER -- TransLink briefly closed platforms one and two at Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station because of a suspected gas leak.

The closure affected the Millenium Line only. Platforms three and four, which service the Expo Line, were not affected. A few minutes after tweeting that the platforms were closed, TransLink announced they had been reopened.

#SkyTrain Millennium Line Commercial-Broadway Stn is closed due to gas leak. Expo Line remains unaffected. Platforms 1 & 2 at Commercial-Broadway Stn are closed. Platforms 3 & 4 remain open. Canada Line is unaffected. Updates to follow. ^sp — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 2, 2020