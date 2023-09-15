Comedy, culture, car-free: 5 events happening in Vancouver this weekend

Comedy, culture and car-free fun are all on offer in Vancouver this weekend. Here are five events to check out.

GREAT OUTDOORS COMEDY FESTIVAL

Arguably the biggest event of the weekend will take place in Stanley Park Friday and Saturday as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival brings big-name comedians to town.

Russell Peters headlines Friday night's show at Brockton Point, and Kevin Hart will take the stage Saturday.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. both nights for VIP ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission. Each 19+ show will start at 7:45 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, the festival website indicated tickets were still available, starting at $79.

COME TOWARD THE FIRE

On Saturday, UBC's Chan Centre for the Performing Arts will host ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl or "Come Toward the Fire," a "family friendly, Indigenous-led festival" featuring music performances, workshops, film screenings, food vendors, an Indigenous artisan market and more.

The festival includes free events across two outdoor stages and the indoor venue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a ticketed program in the centre's Chan Shun Concert Hall beginning at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets for the evening performances are $60 for the public, but $30 for UBC students and those ages 30 and under. Indigenous community members can access all events for free. More information can be found on the festival's website.

UBC FARM FALL FAIR

Also happening at UBC this Saturday is the UBC Farm's fifth annual fall fair.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farm, located at 3461 Ross Dr. on the UBC campus.

Part farmer's market and part harvest festival, the fair promises live music, a pie contest and tasting, food and coffee trucks, tours of the UBC Farm, hands-on activities for kids and more than 40 local vendors selling a variety of foods and artisan products.

A schedule of offerings can be found on the UBC Farm website.

SCOTIABANK DANCE CENTRE OPEN HOUSE

The Scotiabank Dance Centre will hold an open house Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., promising "a chance to sample a wide range of exciting dance styles in an afternoon of open classes and workshops."

A schedule of classes – which the organization says are all drop-in and suitable for all levels, including beginner – can be found on the centre's website.

Ballet, bellydance, contemporary and Latin fusion are just some of the dance styles on offer at the centre, which is located at 677 Davie St.

Following the open house, the centre will host a special presentation called The African Dream, presented by Rwandan-born choreographer Isaac Gasangwa. Tickets for the performance are $28, with discounts for students and seniors.

CAR FREE DAY ON MAIN ST

For 15 years, Car Free Day Vancouver has been hosting its namesake events along various main streets in the city "to nurture and grow the car free culture."

On Saturday, it's Main Street's turn.

"By blocking off major thoroughfares, Car Free Days gave people the chance to experience what cities could be like with more space for pedestrians, not cars," the organization's website reads.

Main Street will be closed to traffic between 10th and King Edward avenues, and a variety of vendors, food stalls and performers will take to the street from noon to 7 p.m.