Coldplay frontman performs impromptu birthday song for 10-year-old in Vancouver

Among the thousands of satisfied Coldplay fans who attended the band's two Vancouver shows last weekend, a 10-year-old named Leo may have had the most memorable night of all.

Frontman Chris Martin brought the child on stage Saturday night at BC Place Stadium to perform an impromptu birthday song.

Video posted on the band's social media shows Martin sitting next to Leo at the piano, occasionally pausing as he cobbles together a few verses for a cheering crowd.

"Leo, I'm so happy that you're sitting with me. It's your very first concert, it's 2023," he sings.

"I'm happy that you're here with us, with me and my band of men. I can't think of a better place to be when you turn 10."

The song then takes a self-deprecating turn, as Martin compares himself to Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and other performers.

"You could go and see Jay-Z, you could go and see Taylor Swift. Or you could go and see Beyoncé, she's really God's best gift," Martin continues.

"But Leo, Leo, Leo, all I want to say – oh Leo, Leo, Leo, thanks for being here today."

There were a few other surprises for fans in Vancouver – which was the only Canadian stop on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour – including an unannounced appearance by Bryan Adams.

Coldplay also began both nights with an Indigenous land acknowledgement, featuring youth representatives from the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations.

The acknowledgment marked the first time the three nations have welcomed a band on stage at BC Place, according to the stadium.