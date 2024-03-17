Close-call for cat, kitten offers cautionary tale: BC SPCA

A mama cat and her “chubby little kitten” will soon be up for adoption on the Sunshine Coast after a close-call resulted in their surrender, according to the BC SPCA.

The organization says the 10-month-old cat, Fay, and her two-day-old kitten, Ray, were brought to the shelter in urgent need of medical attention by an owner who could not afford to take them to a veterinarian.

The cat was found to be suffering from a prolapsed uterus and needed surgery.

“Fay suffered with that condition for two days before she was eventually brought to us for help. She was on the verge of sepsis and required an emergency caesarean,” Marika Donnelly, manager of Sunshine Coast animal centre said in a statement, adding that the cat was surrendered to the BC SPCA’s care and the kitten was taken to a foster home where she could be bottle-fed.

After getting the veterinary care she urgently needed, Fay was reunited with her kitten.

“Fay is such a good mom and a big love-bug cuddler,” Donnelly said.

“Both are doing well. Baby Ray is the cutest.”

While this situation had a relatively happy outcome, the BC SPCA says it serves as a cautionary tale about how important it is to get medical attention for animals in distress as soon as possible – even if you can’t afford to pay a vet bill.

Fay and Ray will be available for adoption in about two months.