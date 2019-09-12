Jason Momoa fans are getting a first glimpse of a big-budget TV series starring the "Aquaman" actor and shot close to home.

The trailer for Momoa's new series "See" was recently released, and features beautiful scenery from Vancouver Island.

The drama produced for Apple TV takes place in the future, when humans have lost the sense of sight and have to find new ways to survive.

Much of the mini-series was filmed on the northern portion of the island, including in Strathcona Park. Shots include Myra Falls and Buttle Lake.

Strathcona Park Lodge is just a short drive away from some of the key locations, and the facilities marketing director said she thinks the show might increase tourism.

"In great movies, like 'Lord of the Rings,' people are travelling to places to go see where that was filmed," Sophie St. Pierre told CTV News Vancouver Island.

Another Momoa show, "Game of Thrones," is the subject of several tours in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The show has also inspired tourists to make stops in Spain, northern Ireland and Iceland.

Closer to home, Momoa has been spotted in areas of B.C. including Whistler and Campbell River.

Fans who ran into him told CTV he was friendly, introduced himself and talked about the project he was working on at the time.

Most recently, the actor got stuck in an elevator in Vancouver.

"I was trying to be like 'Die Hard,' but it just didn't work out," he joked in a live video on Instagram, pointing his cellphone camera up at a damaged elevator ceiling. Apparently he'd unsuccessfully tried to climb to safety while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

With a report from CTV News Vancouver Island's Gord Kurbis

