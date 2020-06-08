VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an incident in Vancouver's Chinatown early Monday morning.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Aaron Roed said officers were called to the area of Georgia Street and Gore Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m.

A woman was seriously injured in the assault, and was taken to hospital, Roed said in an email to CTV News.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No further details were released about the assault, other than that police do not believe there's a threat to public safety.

Roed said there would be some impact on traffic in the area as officers investigate.