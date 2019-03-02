A 42-year-old woman shot in Chilliwack earlier this week has died.

Police said Christine Denham lived at the home in the 9400-block of Victor Street where she was shot just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries Friday.

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Denham had prior interactions with police but no criminal record. He would not elaborate on the reason for the interactions.

"IHIT detectives are working with the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit to identify and interview key witnesses to determine a motive behind Christine Denham’s murder,” Jang said.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random and is not linked to any gang conflict in the Lower Mainland. They also do not believe a shooting in Chilliwack Friday night is connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT(4448) or CrimeStoppers.