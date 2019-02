CTV Vancouver





The victim of Tuesday's daylight shooting in Chilliwack is a woman in her 40s who remains critically injured in hospital, according to the RCMP.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but authorities said Wednesday that they don't believe it was "a random incident." The shooter remains on the loose.

Officers found the victim after being called to a home on Victor Street early Tuesday afternoon. She was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance, and is still fighting for her life.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP detachment at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stopper sat 1-800-222-8477.