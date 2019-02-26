Chilliwack shooting leaves victim in critical condition: paramedics
This image from CTV Vancouver's Chopper 9 shows RCMP officers at the scene of a shooting in Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2019.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 2:54PM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:31PM PST
Paramedics say one person is in critical condition following a daytime shooting in Chilliwack Tuesday.
Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk of the Chilliwack RCMP told CTV News officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9400 block of Victor Street at around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to Emergency Health Services, the victim was airlifted to hospital.
Police are actively investigating the incident and no suspects are in custody.