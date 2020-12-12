VANCOUVER -- Chilliwack RCMP say they are recommending that charges be laid against people connected to three churches that have held in-person gatherings which are banned under current public health orders.

In a news statement on Saturday, the RCMP confirmed that it is recommending charges against three separate churches within Chilliwack, and has sent evidence to the BC Prosecution Service.

“Each of these incidents was actively investigated by the Chilliwack RCMP,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a statement.

RCMP say the in-person services were in contravention of the provincial public health order.

“The evidence gathered has resulted in the Chilliwack RCMP forwarding a report to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment of these violations,” she continued.

Vrolyk’s statement suggests that police monitored the churches for three weeks in a row.

“Despite efforts by the Chilliwack RCMP on the first two Sundays to educate and gain voluntary compliance, a very small number continue to hold in person services in direct contravention of the public health order.”

Last Sunday, CTV News Vancouver reported that the Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack held a service. Specifically, Pastor Jim Butler led an in-person service, in violation of the provincial health order for a second week in a row.

Vrolyk would not share the names of the specific churches police have recommended charges against.

"The details of these violations have been provided to the BC Prosecution Service for their charge assessment and I am not able to discuss the specifics at this time," she told CTV News Vancouver in a separate statement.

B.C.’s public health order allows police to investigate possible violations of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act, issue tickets and recommend charges.

“The Chilliwack RCMP remain committed to public safety and will continue to actively investigate all reports of in-person congregation services,” reads Vrolyk’s statement.