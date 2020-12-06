CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- At least two churches in B.C.’s Fraser Valley hosted in-person services Sunday in defiance of orders from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley received a fine for disregarding the order and hosting in-person services last week, but that did not dissuade the church from opening its doors again Sunday.

“Certainly, from a legal point of view, there’s a lot of questions as to whether that order is even legal,” said Kari Simpson, who attended a service Sunday morning.

Township of Langley bylaw officers watched as a few dozen people entered the building, but drove away without getting out of their vehicles.

It is not immediately clear if Riverside Calvary Chapel will face another fine or any other repercussions for continuing to invite people to worship together.

Simpson, who does not regularly attend services at that church, said she is working with the congregation as it decides how to proceed legally.

“They’ll be pleading not guilty to the fine,” she said. “Certainly, we were hoping more fines would happen today because that is the only way we can get it into court without the government changing the rules up and making any attempt to fight orders moot.”

While there have so far not been any legal challenges to B.C.’s provincial health orders limiting church services, a court in Manitoba recently ruled that a church’s drive-in services violated health orders in that province.

In Chilliwack, Pastor Jim Butler led an in-person service at Free Grace Baptist Church, in violation of the provincial health order for the second week in a row.

Last week, Chilliwack RCMP said it took an educational approach with places of worship that chose to host services.

But this week, in a statement, RCMP said it is investigating congregations that violated the order.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, the evidence obtained and the privacy of all individuals involved, the RCMP is not providing further comment during the course of the investigation,” said Const. Mike Rail, a spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP. “At the conclusion of a thorough investigation, Chilliwack RCMP, in consultation with the BC Prosecution Service, will determine the next course of action.”

Several dozen people were at the 11 a.m. service at Free Grace Baptist.

“For myself, I believe in worshipping God with the fellowship of my brothers and sisters in Christ,” said Brendan Vugteveen, who is not a member of the church but went because he knew it was open. “I think that’s extremely important, not just for obedience to God, but for my own spiritual health as well.”

There was no visible RCMP presence at the church Sunday.

“If they feel inclined to enact anything against myself, personally, I am open to discussion with them,” said Vugteveen. “If they’d like to speak to me, they can.”

Both Free Grace Baptist and Riverside Calvary Chapel also stream their services online.