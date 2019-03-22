

CTV Vancouver





First responders are urging families to be careful around the rivers in North Vancouver after a child had to be rescued from the water Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the Seymour River at around 5 p.m. with reports that a child needed help.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said the trouble started when some kids were tubing in the area of Riverside Drive.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the call and crews were able to save the child, who did not need hospitalization.

Firefighters recommended people use the AdventureSmart website for safety information before heading out on the water.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi