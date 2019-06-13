Child in critical condition after falling into Chilliwack pool
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:01PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 12:45PM PDT
Mounties in the Fraser Valley say a young child is in critical condition after falling into a swimming pool in Chilliwack Thursday.
Nearly a dozen first responders were on scene at a remote property on Osborne Road.
The BC Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was airlifted to hospital at around 6 p.m., but few other details have been confirmed.