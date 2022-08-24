CBSA seizes almost 900 kg of cannabis it says was being exported illegally from Delta, B.C.
Canadian border officers recently seized nearly 900 kilograms of cannabis they say were bound for illegal export in Delta, B.C.
The seizures happened in two separate incidents, one in May and one in June. The Canada Border Services Agency shared details of the seizures in a news release issued Wednesday.
The first incident happened on May 26, when officers examining a marine container set for export found "1,036 vacuum-sealed bags of suspected cannabis."
A total of 592 kilograms of the drug were seized in the search, which involved a "CBSA detector dog" and "a wide range of detection tools and technology," according to the agency.
One month later, on June 26, officers "identified discrepancies" in another shipment set for export, the CBSA said. This time, 100 bags of suspected cannabis weighing approximately 300 kilograms were seized.
Though marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2018, it is illegal to bring the plant into or out of the country without a valid Health Canada permit or exemption, according to the CBSA.
"These significant seizures demonstrate our commitment to intercepting illegal narcotics – at import and export – and contribute directly to disrupting criminal organization activity," said Rahul Coelho, acting director of the CBSA Pacific Region's Metro Vancouver District.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday.
Canada reiterates support for Ukraine on six-month anniversary of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria teacher banned from teaching in B.C. following relationship with student
A former Greater Victoria high school teacher has been banned from teaching in B.C. after he had a sexual relationship with a student in the early 2000s. The former School District 61 teacher admitted to the relationship, which began in 2005, according to a consent resolution agreement released publicly by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation on Tuesday.
-
Gabriola Island firefighters say lack of paramedics puts community at risk
Firefighters on one of British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands are raising the alarm about a shortage of paramedics in the community.
-
Caught on cam: Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into carwash in Nanaimo
A surveillance camera in Nanaimo, B.C., caught the moment that a car crashed into a carwash and oil change business before bursting into flames. The fiery crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Nichol Street and Needham Street in the city’s downtown area.
Calgary
-
'I don't feel great about it': Calgary police chief reflects on 97 shootings
Calgary's chief of police addressed the city's recent gun violence on Wednesday, admitting the amount of shootings so far this year is "fairly unprecedented" and "problematic."
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
-
Riverbend residents, drivers irked by adaptive roadway pilot
Local residents and drivers are annoyed by a three-week pilot project that sees 18 Street S.E. through Riverbend drop down to two lanes from four.
Edmonton
-
'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool
Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool. In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.
-
Charges laid in connection with events leading up to police shooting near Smoky Lake
One person has been charged in connection with an incident near Smoky Lake that led to a fatal police shooting.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button battery
An Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Winnipeg
-
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
Saskatoon
-
City narrows new downtown arena to two possible locations
Two locations are under consideration, including the north parking lot of Midtown mall and the north downtown city yards parking lot.
-
'I’m tired of the pointing fingers': STC Chief urges for empathy to solve homelessness
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand spoke to attendees of a North Saskatoon Business Association luncheon regarding a downtown homeless shelter.
-
Sask. police investigate homicide at Prince Albert care home
Prince Albert Police Service were made aware of an assault at a care home in the 700 block of 28th St. East in Prince Albert that took place on Aug. 14.
Regina
-
Sask. government amended its trespassing act ahead of dispute with Ottawa
The Government of Saskatchewan amended its provincial trespassing act ahead of its ongoing dispute with the federal government.
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare services
With a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
Man facing animal cruelty charges after cat found dead: Regina police
A 29-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after a stolen cat was found dead in northwest Regina.
Atlantic
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
-
Face masks not required at N.B. public schools this year: province
A spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Education told CTV News late Wednesday afternoon that masks will not be mandatory for the coming school year.
London
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
Pedestrian struck by passing vehicle on Highway 401: Oxford OPP
OPP are searching for the driver who failed to stay at the scene of a collision after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.
-
Apple TV series filming Wednesday in downtown London, Ont.
It’s production day on Richmond Street. From a 181st Street subway station, to retro taxis and a phone booth, London is now sitting in for 1970s New York City in the Apple TV series "Improbable Valentine."
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence Day
Wednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
-
OPP cleared in shooting death of woman in Burk's Falls
Ontario Provincial Police in Burk's Falls have been cleared in the shooting death of a woman who came at them with a knife in August of 2021.
-
Traffic on Sudbury's Lasalle Blvd. plunges as motorists prefer Maley Drive
A new study has found that overall vehicle traffic – and especially heavy trucks – has dropped substantially on Lasalle Boulevard in Greater Sudbury following the opening of Maley Drive.
Kitchener
-
'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism
From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.
-
Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate
The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Fatal collision closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403
A fatal collision on Wednesday has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.