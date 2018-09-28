

New and troubling video has surfaced showing a botched assassination attempt at the Vancouver International Airport in 2015.

The footage shows 18-year-old Knowah Ferguson, a hitman hired by a local gang to take out a rival, disguised in a black burka and a purse containing two handguns, a Glock and a .45.

The assassination attempt unfolds in just seconds. Ferguson is seen standing up and making his way through the busy lunchtime crowd in the airport's food court towards his target, Hells Angel Damion Ryan.

He's then seen putting the gun to Ryan's head. He pulls the trigger, but the weapon doesn't fire.

Ryan is seen leaping up and fleeing the scene.

The hitman is later heard telling his accomplice the weapon had "f---ing jammed."

Court records laying out the attempted hit, which Ferguson does not dispute, reveal the would-be assassin and an accomplice known as Witness X later torched their getaway car and the burka before returning to a Vancouver motel to wait for their next assignment.

Three years later, sentencing records show Ferguson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, though he maintained that "the overall plan… was instigated and designed by (others)" connected to the notorious United Nations gang.

The judge found the brazen attempt to be motived by a $200,000 reward.

In the video, however, no one in the food court seemed to notice the murder attempt gone wrong or the hitman in their midst.

Ferguson and Witness X were eventually arrested in June 2015 in a stolen truck containing a cache of firearms.

Last month, a judge sentenced Ferguson to 11 year in prison. He had no prior record.

The judge noted that he expressed remorse for his actions, but called him an "active and eager" participant who was ready to take a life.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko