Canucks upcoming game postponed as NHL pushes season restart back a day

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat (53) celebrates his game winning shootout goal against the Montreal Canadiens in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat (53) celebrates his game winning shootout goal against the Montreal Canadiens in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Top Stories