    • Canucks' Demko among finalists for NHL's top goaltender award

    Vancouver Canucks' goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) stops the puck during the third period of an NHL game against the Florida Panthers in Vancouver on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Vancouver Canucks' goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) stops the puck during the third period of an NHL game against the Florida Panthers in Vancouver on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    NEW YORK -

    Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers are the finalists for this season's Vezina Trophy.

    The trophy is awarded each year to the NHL's top goaltender in the regular season.

    Hellebuyck posted a 37-19-4 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and five shutouts. He won the Jennings Trophy as the goaltender (minimum 25 games played) on the team with the fewest goals allowed.

    The Jets netminder won the award in 2020 and is a finalist for the second straight year and fourth time overall.

    Demko, a first-time finalist, posted a 35-14-2 record and set career highs with a 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and five shutouts.

    Bobrovsky had a 36-17-4 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. The two-time Vezina winner with Columbus (2013, 2017) tied for the league lead with six shutouts.

