VANCOUVER -- A BC Liberal candidate from the Fraser Valley has resigned from the party after making an inflammatory comment comparing free contraceptives to eugenics.

Laurie Throness, who is running for re-election in Chilliwack-Kent, made the remark while addressing the NDP's promise of free contraceptives during an all-candidates debate on Wednesday.

"It contains a whiff of the old eugenics thing where, you know, poor people shouldn't have babies," Throness said. "And so we can't force them to have contraception, so we'll give it to them for free."

The comments drew outcry online, and on Thursday BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said they were "not in keeping with the values of the BC Liberal party or my own values."

"Those statements about contraception were completely wrong," Wilkinson said. "I therefor accepted Laurie Throness's resignation as a candidate for the BC Liberal Party in the upcoming election, and we will move forward without him as a candidate."

This is a developing story and will be updated.