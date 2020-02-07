VANCOUVER -- Fort Langley resident Scott Fehrenbacher said it was hard to sleep Thursday night while waiting for his son’s coronavirus test results to come back.

His son Spencer Fehrenbacher is one of 251 Canadians quarantined aboard a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

“I'm talking to Spencer literally every two hours," the elder Fehrenbacher said.

The family received news early Friday morning that their son had tested negative for the virus.

However, Spencer still can't leave his cabin until Feb. 19, when the quarantine is scheduled to end, barring any unforeseen complications.

“He'll just make it through this time and we will have a great party for him when he arrives," said Fehrenbacher.

So far, 61 cases of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, have been confirmed among passengers on the Diamond Princess. Seven of the passengers who have contracted the virus are Canadians.

All infected passengers are being transported to nearby hospitals.