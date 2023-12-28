Calls for more addiction treatment as B.C. drug decriminalization enters second year
A narrow, winding corridor at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver leads to a clinic offering quick access to addiction treatment for people seeking help on their own or after a referral from an emergency room, a family doctor or a social worker.
Nurses and physicians at the Rapid Access Addiction Clinic see people with severe dependence on alcohol or drugs, with the vast majority of the 20 to 30 daily patients needing support to quit using illegal opioids.
They are typically prescribed methadone or Suboxone, medications that ease the pain of withdrawal and cravings for potentially deadly drugs as part of a brief intervention. The goal is to stabilize patients before connecting them to a family doctor for followup treatment and rehabilitation.
But there is no clear path to continuing care for many of the patients without a family doctor, said nurse lead Victoria Ramos.
"We have such limited resources for where patients can go so we kind of hold on to them until they can be transferred," Ramos said of the clinic that opened in September 2016, five months after British Columbia declared an ongoing public health emergency due to rising overdose deaths. More than 13,500 people have fatally overdosed in the province since then, and the coroner's service issued a public safety warning earlier this month about a sharp increase in drug-related deaths.
Ramos said Vancouver's only rapid access addiction clinic needs to be expanded to include family doctors so patients are better supported in the midst of a crisis.
While addiction specialists maintain that a lack of readily available long-term treatment represents a major gap for those who take the step to access immediate addiction services, others, including the advocacy group Moms Stop the Harm, are calling on the province to also regulate dozens of private residential treatment facilities to ensure they provide evidence-based care by trained staff.
Concerns about access to treatment are increasing as the province embarks on its second year of a three-year decriminalization experiment, which allows drug users aged 18 and older to carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids including heroin, morphine and fentanyl, as well as crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy for personal use. The pilot project is a first of its kind in Canada and it aims to treat illicit drug use and addiction as a health issue, not a criminal one that stigmatizes people and prevents them from seeking help.
Toronto has also filed an application with Health Canada for an exemption from federal drug laws, but with no age requirement or limit on the amount of illegal substances someone can possess without police seizing them.
The Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users has said that having police officers hand out health service referral cards to encourage people to seek treatment as part of B.C.'s decriminalization model doesn't help because of wait lists and programs that require users to detox before they get care.
Dr. Sukhpreet Klaire, the physician lead at the rapid access clinic, said patients who have been stabilized need to be easily transitioned to ongoing support, especially as illegal drugs, often laced with fentanyl, have become increasingly dangerous.
"I think patients often struggle with the idea of needing to wait for care," he said. "There's certainly been an expansion of stabilization and treatment beds but I'm not sure I can say that the expansion at the current state has met the need."
Access to regulated opioids and stimulants without a prescription is also important for the many people who are at risk of dying from street drugs but do not meet the criteria for a substance use disorder, Klaire said.
"Otherwise, there's never going to be a shift in the mortality rates. None of the tools that I have are really helpful here."
The BC Coroners Service death review panel has made the same proposal, saying that about 225,000 people in B.C. use unregulated substances but fewer than 5,000 have monthly prescriptions for safer alternatives.
The change would require the province to request an exemption from federal drug laws as part of an urgent response that the panel said would come with a robust monitoring and evaluation system.
However, the province's Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside immediately rejected the idea, even before retiring chief coroner Lisa Lapointe announced the panel's recommendation last month, saying drug users would need medical supervision.
"There is no jurisdiction anywhere that provides the kinds of drugs that we're talking about here on a basis that does not have some kind of oversight," Whiteside said in an interview. "We have implemented a prescribed safer supply model to try to find ways in which we can separate people from the illicit drug supply. We're the first jurisdiction in Canada to do that."
More registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses are getting training to join doctors in prescribing safer and controlled doses of drugs, including opioids, to reduce withdrawal symptoms for those entrenched in addiction, Whiteside said in response to claims from advocacy groups that not enough care providers are participating in those programs.
Leslie McBain, a co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm, said access to residential treatment centres that offer longer intervention is also important but the province needs to regulate the industry, subsidize it and ensure staff are trained to provide trauma-informed care.
She and four other parents met with Whiteside earlier this year to discuss their concerns.
"If we're spending a big whack of money on these places we want to know that the care that our loved ones are getting is actually worth something, that it's actually going to help them on the road to recovery," said McBain, whose son, Jordan Miller, was a patient at a private centre. He died in February 2014 from an addiction to oxycodone prescribed for a workplace back injury.
Whiteside said the province is expecting to release a report in the spring on unregulated treatment facilities.
"We're in a process, right now, of engaging with that sector around what kinds of services they're providing," said Whiteside.
"But I will be very clear about this point — this is care that is really critical to the health and well-being of British Columbians. Our government thinks it's very important that we work collaboratively with community providers. They're providing important access to care, but it has to be evidence based and we have to have certainty that is what will be happening."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
In most African countries, drought forces rural communities to relocate, study finds
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Vancouver Island
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide after breaching conditions: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his parole.
-
Century-old heat records fall in B.C. as weather system brings warmth and wind
Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital.
-
Calls for more addiction treatment as B.C. drug decriminalization enters second year
A narrow, winding corridor at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver leads to a clinic offering quick access to addiction treatment for people seeking help on their own or after a referral from an emergency room, a family doctor or a social worker.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta girl injured in coyote attack
A family from Brooks, Alta., says their daughter is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries after she was attacked and bitten several times by a coyote.
-
2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
Child-care costs could rise for some Alberta parents as daycares consider leaving fee support program
Some daycare operators in the province are considering opting out of the Alberta Affordability Grant for child-care programs, which is concerning to parents who could see their payments skyrocket in the new year as a result.
Edmonton
-
Big events mean big tourism business for Edmonton
Hosting the Junos in March was a watershed moment for Edmonton and Alberta in 2023.
-
Closure of 8 'high-risk' encampments to begin Friday: city
Notice has been given to clear several high-risk encampments in Edmonton that were the subject of an injunction earlier this month.
-
Man who died with wife and son in Alberta lake wasn't a risk-taker, says friend
An Edmonton man who died with his wife and eight-year-old son after their utility terrain vehicle went into a lake wasn't the kind of person to put his family at risk, says a friend.
Toronto
-
Woman allegedly intentionally drove vehicle into parking enforcement officer in Toronto
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle into a parking enforcement officer in Toronto’s east end.
-
Citizen's tip helps police apprehend suspect wanted in Richmond Hill axe attack
Police in York Region say media coverage, along with a tip from a member of the public, helped them apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with an axe attack in Richmond Hill as well as several other criminal offences.
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Montreal
-
Common Front of public sector unions reaches tentative deal with Quebec
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Beaconsfield lawsuit against City of Montreal over taxes grows to $15 million
The City of Beaconsfield is taking the City of Montreal to court because it feels it is being overtaxed by the centre city.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
Winnipeg
-
Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'
The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.
-
'Take our time': Kinew says decision not made yet on supervised consumption site location
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said the province is taking its time to find a location for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon developers hint at future of former Extra Foods property
The site of a former grocery store on Broadway Avenue has sold.
-
Sask. ski hills coping with 'the weirdest temperatures' this year
With school out for the holidays, many students are looking to fill their days. Normally, some would be heading out for a ski on one of the hills across the province, but the lack of precipitation means operators are relying on snowmaking equipment to open on a limited basis.
-
Dash cam footage shows van burst into flames in a Saskatoon parking lot
Saskatoon firefighters say they don’t know what caused a van to burst into flames in a Cabela’s parking lot on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Huge plume of smoke seen at Wheat City Metals in Regina
Fire crews were called out to Wheat City Metals in Regina for a report of a fire on Thursday afternoon.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Sask. ski hills coping with 'the weirdest temperatures' this year
With school out for the holidays, many students are looking to fill their days. Normally, some would be heading out for a ski on one of the hills across the province, but the lack of precipitation means operators are relying on snowmaking equipment to open on a limited basis.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
'I will not go out back': Moncton landlord worried about tenant safety
Peter LeBlanc needs to find a new tenant for his downtown Moncton apartment building. The landlord said the vacancy is the result of a current tenant no longer feeling like it’s safe place to live.
-
'It’s been rough': Bedford resident looks for help following summer flooding
Marguerite Dodge’s Bedford, N.S., home has been uninhabitable since the summer floods hit back in late July.
London
-
Conversation with Mayor Morgan Part 1: Homelessness, communication, and housing
In a year-end interview with CTV News, London Mayor Josh Morgan opens up about his greatest challenge of 2023.
-
'Could hear the windows buckling': St. Thomas, Ont. tenants evacuated after apartment collapsed
Fifteen people are out of their homes after the foundation of small apartment building collapsed late Wednesday night in St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Injured snowy owl rescued in Huron County
Huron County OPP responded to a report of an injured owl in Bayfield on Dec. 28.
Northern Ontario
-
Pothole machine in Sudbury offers high-quality repairs, but low production
The city’s Python 5000 does a great job repairing potholes, but it’s a high-maintenance machine that depends on weather and replacement parts to operate successfully.
-
17-year-old dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at Kitchener restaurants
No one was hurt after flames broke out at a building containing two restaurants in Kitchener.
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a stabbing in Waterloo that seriously injured a 41-year-old man.