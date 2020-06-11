VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are asking for the public's help to find a high-risk offender who is unlawfully at large.

Kevin Pahtayken is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his long-term supervision order.

The 53-year-old is known to spend time in Vancouver, officers say.

Anyone who sees Pahtayken – described as 5'8" and 196 pounds – is warned not to approach him, but instead to call 911.

"Pahtayken is considered a high risk to reoffend violently," Sgt. Judy Bird said in a news release.

"He has previously been convicted of thefts, break and enters, robberies, possession of narcotics, obstruction of peace officers, property crimes, impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon, escape lawful custody, unlawfully at large, mischief, forcible confinement, and numerous assaults, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and assault with intent to steal."

Pahtayken is out on a long-term supervision order, an option available to Canadian courts to extend the length of time an offender is supervised by Corrections Canada after their initial sentence is complete.

LTSOs are often issued in cases where a subject is considered to pose a significant risk to re-offend.