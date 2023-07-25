Calgary teenager charged with attempted murder in Surrey shooting

A 19-year-old from Alberta has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.

Authorities announced charges against Calgary resident Akoch Piot on Tuesday, three months after shots were fired at a vehicle in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood, leaving one man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after a shooting, a white van was found in flames not far from the scene.

Surrey RCMP said the subsequent investigation required coordination with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and the Calgary Police Service.

Piot was arrested in Calgary last week and has since been transferred into custody in British Columbia, where he remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.

"Violent crimes like shootings, that are often connected to gang or drug activity, are not bound by any regional or provincial boundaries," Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP said in a news release. "We are grateful for the invaluable investigational support received from Alberta."

Piot is also facing counts of arson, discharge of a firearm, and possessions of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.