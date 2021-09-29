Bus crash: Transit employee dies after getting trapped between 2 vehicles in Vancouver

Vancouver -

A transit employee who became trapped between two buses in downtown Vancouver Monday has died from his injuries.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News in an email that it was called at about 8:20 a.m. that day for a report that a person was trapped between two buses. One person was taken to hospital "in grave condition," BCEHS said at the time, and TransLink later confirmed it was a Coast Mountain Bus Company employee who was injured.

On Wednesday, TransLink issued another notice on social media saying the employee died from his injuries.

Unifor Local 111, the union representing CMBC workers, identified the victim as Charanjit Parhar.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that the employee who was critically injured in Monday’s incident involving two Coast Mountain Bus Company buses has passed away. I would like to express our deepest condolences to the employee’s co-workers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a statement.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for all of us across TransLink and we are offering all employees support and counselling. This tragic incident is being investigated by authorities and internally to determine what happened."

The transit authority said a moment of silence will be held across the organization at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"Buses will pull over, if it's safe to do so, and the SeaBus will hold at the terminal to remember our colleague and thank them for their 21 years of dedication and service to our community," the notice said.

The Vancouver Police Department said it is investigating the 64-year-old's death, and asked anyone who witnessed what happened or has dash-cam video of the area at the time to contact investigators.

The incident is the city's 13th fatal collision of the year.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the case.