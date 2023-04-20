Burnaby RCMP looking to identify person who allegedly assaulted 3 people at Metrotown mall

Burnaby RCMP is appealing to the public for help in identifying a person who allegedly assaulted three individuals, including an 89-year-old woman, at Metrotown mall.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, 5’7”, wearing a black jacket with white stripes, and a green camouflage baseball hat.

According to the RCMP’s news release, the unprovoked assaults occurred Thursday morning.

Police say one of the victims was walking through the mall when the suspect shoved her to the ground before leaving the area. The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

“It is fortunate that the elderly victim did not sustain more serious injuries after this unprovoked assault,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in Thursday’s news release.

Investigators say the person also assaulted two other individuals who have not yet come forward. One man was pushed seconds before the elderly woman, and another woman was shoved moments after the incident.

Burnaby RCMP is encouraging both victims to contact them at 604-646-9999, as well as anyone who may have information about the incidents.