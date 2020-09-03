VANCOUVER -- One of B.C.'s best-known rockers took to social media for advice on the "quickest place" for a COVID-19 test in Vancouver.

Bryan Adams put out the request in two since-deleted tweets early Thursday afternoon, specifying the need for "written results for travel."

He updated his Twitter account about an hour later, acknowledging a private clinic for their aid.

Many thanks to Penny Gleave at @travelsafeclinic in Vancouver for helping out with the travel document — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) September 3, 2020

The "Summer of 69" singer made headlines back in May after he posted a tirade to Instagram, blaming "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for the coronavirus pandemic which also forced the cancellation of his planned concert residency at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Adams apologized the next day, saying "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism."

The musician did not say whether his travels plans were personal or professional, nor if he was experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.