Body of missing Chilliwack man found
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:43AM PDT Last Updated Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:47AM PDT
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER -- RCMP in Chilliwack say they have now found the body of missing person David McCullum.
Police had originally issued a public warning as McCullum was "believed to be in possession of firearms," but by Friday the case had become a missing person investigation.
Chilliwack RCMP say criminality is not suspected in his death, and the BC Coroners service is now investigating.