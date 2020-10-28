VANCOUVER -- Police have identified the victim of a homicide 10 days after human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver.

The remains found in a large blue bin floating off Kits Point have been identified as those of Douglas Wanke.

A friend tells CTV News Wanke had worked in room service at the Pinnacle Hotel in Coal Harbour for about 30 years.

The 57-year-old, who went by "Doug," was originally from Winnipeg, and had an apartment in Vancouver's West End.

The friend told CTV he was concerned a couple weeks ago because he hadn't heard from Wanke in a few days. That was around the time the body was discovered.

Wanke's remains were found on Oct. 18, after several people called officials to report the floating object.

One of those calls was from an employee at False Creek Ferries, who initially had tried to bring the bin on board, but then found it was too heavy and called the Coast Guard.

The top of the bin was reportedly kept closed with a bungee cord.

Few details are known about how the remains came to be in the bin, and police have not provided details on what condition Wanke's body was in when it was discovered.

Earlier this month, police appealed to property owners to look around and report any containers that had gone missing as they tried to determine where it may have come from.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.