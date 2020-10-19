VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a recycling bin near a popular Vancouver beach.

Authorities said the Canadian Coast Guard retrieved the bin on Sunday morning after multiple people called to report seeing it in the waters off Kits Point.

Coroners determined the bins contained human remains.

Few other details have been released, but Vancouver police have described the case as a homicide. Investigators have also asked the public to check for a missing recycling bin where they live.

"We are asking property managers for multi-dwelling buildings and local residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any large, blue, wheeled recycling containers are missing," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

Authorities are also looking to speak with anyone else who saw the bin floating on the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated.