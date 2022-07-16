Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first responders

A boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.

The Vancouver Police Department's Marine Unit and the Coast Guard were called to the water between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge for a vessel experiencing "mechanical issues," according to spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

"The captain and some passengers were overcome with fumes and required medical attention," he wrote in an email, adding the boat was towed to Vanier Park to meet paramedics.

BC Emergency Health Services said seven ground ambulances were dispatched to the Kitsilano Coast Guard Base at 3: 12 p.m. to treat multiple patients.

"Paramedics cared for seven patients, two in serious condition, and five in stable condition, and transported them to hospital," an emailed statement says.

No further details have been provided.