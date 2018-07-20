

CTV Vancouver





A 19-year-old North Vancouver man is facing charges after a blow-up doll was allegedly released into the path of aircraft over Vancouver Harbour earlier this month.

In a statement issued Thursday, the West Vancouver Police Department said an officer saw two men at Ambleside Beach with 10 large helium balloons tethered to "an adult-sized and shaped inflatable" shortly after 8 p.m. on July 3.

"The officer believed release of the inflatables posed a hazard to aircraft entering or leaving the harbour area," police said. "As the officer approached, one of the males released the balloons and inflatable, which then floated several hundred metres into the air west of Lions Gate Bridge."

Investigators allege the men were filming the blow-up doll.

Police notified Transport Canada and the Civil Aviation Branch about the incident and an alert was issued to aircraft in the area.

The two men were detained under the Aeronautics Act and were later released. The camera and cellphone being used to film the video were also seized.

The devices have since been returned, but police have kept a memory card on which video of the alleged incident was stored.

After further investigation, a 19-year-old North Vancouver man voluntarily appeared at WVPD headquarters on Monday where he was arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court in September.

Investigators say they are recommending a mischief charge against the man.

The suspect's identity has not been released pending approval of the charge.