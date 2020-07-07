VANCOUVER -- After being closed for months, Vancouver's park board has announced a reopening date for its indoor tropical garden.

The Bloedel Conservatory, which is at Queen Elizabeth Park, will reopen on July 13 with new health and safety measures. It was closed on March 16 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors must book a 45-minute time slot ahead of time and physical distancing measures will be in place. The path through the conservatory will be one way only. (LINK TO BOOKING)

The gift shop will be closed and high-touch surfaces will be sanitized regularly.

Also opening next Monday are the Kitsilano, New Brighton and Second Beach outdoor pools. Nine Vancouver beaches will be staffed with lifeguards by that date as well.

Vancouver reopened 166 playgrounds on June 1 and, in late May, sports fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts and disc golf courses also opened. VanDusen Botanical Gardens as well as tennis, pickleball and golf course facilities were reopened earlier that month.