VANCOUVER -- Some dads enjoy connecting over video chat and many others enjoy an activity.

Even if you can't get together physically this Father's Day Best Buy has gifts that will help keep you connected to Dad.

Sami Ahmad joined CTV Morning Live with some ideas to spoil Dad with this Father's Day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones:

These were recommended to help Dad cut the cord and go hands free. The Samsung Galaxy Buds deliver clear sound for calls or for enjoying music while on the go.

Samsung Qi Wireless Fast Charger Stand:

The Samsung Qi Wireless charging stand cuts down charging time significantly. This also allows Dad to go cord free.

Nintendo Switch Lite:

For the gamer the Nintendo Switch Lite is great because of its portability. It provides an element of nostalgia for Dad's that used to have a Game Boy.

Animal Crossing - New Horizons:

This is one of the most popular games right now as it allows you to create your own personal getaway. In a time where travel has been restricted this game gives you a simulated oasis to explore.

Google Nest Hub:

With technology getting smarter the Google Nest Hub is a great tool to help Dad centralize all devices into one hub. It can control over 1000 compatible smart lights, cameras and locks. It is great because it is bigger than most phones, but not as bulky as a laptop.

A full gift guide can be found on the Best Buy website. Products are available online for store-front pickup. Stores are open and with strict safety protocols in place you'll be able to shop with ease for all your tech needs.