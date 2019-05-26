Bear tranquilized in tree near Langford City Hall
CTV News Vancouver
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 6:18PM PDT
Crews from the Langford Fire Department had some heavy lifting to do Saturday night. Specifically, they had to lift a tranquilized black bear.
Firefighters were called in to help the RCMP and conservation officers after the animal was reported in a tree on Hockley Avenue, near City Hall.
They used a ladder truck to get to the bear and carry it safely back to the ground.
Conservation officers said the bear is a young adult female. She was in good condition and had no history of problems, so she has been released back into the wilderness.
