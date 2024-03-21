Be wary of texts that say a loved one broke their phone, North Vancouver Mounties warn

Getting a text from a loved one saying they broke their phone and have a new number should be met with some skepticism, North Vancouver Mounties said in a warning about a new scam.

The "broken phone" scheme, police explained, is a variation of emergency scams. In this case, the victim will get a message from a new number, with the fraudster claiming to be someone they know who dropped or damaged their phone. The suspect will say they have a new number, then ask for money to help pay for the new device or repairs.

Since the beginning of the year, three reports have been made to North Vancouver RCMP about this type of scam, with victims losing a combined total of $8,768. In all three instances, the victims received a text message from someone claiming to be their daughter. The fraudster then said they needed money to pay for a new phone or to pay off a bill, and gave an email account for money to be sent to.

"North Vancouver RCMP wants to remind residents if you receive a strange message claiming to be from a loved one, contact the person on the phone number you have in your contact list," said Const. Mansoor Sahak in a news release. "If possible, call another family member to verify the source of the text."

Mounties advise people to be suspicious of any messages requiring immediate action or money from someone claiming to be a family member in distress.

"Be careful what you post online, as scammers can easily get information about you on social media," Mounties warned. "Trust your instincts. Remember, if it feels wrong, it probably is a scam."

Anyone who has been a victim of this type of scheme should report it to police.