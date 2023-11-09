BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity

The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

Leader Sonia Furstenau announced the move in a statement on Twitter Wednesday night.

"Today, I was made aware of Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, deputy leader, liking a tweet with an inappropriate comparison between our provincial health officer and Mengele. I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate," she wrote.

Gandhi was named deputy leader in January. He is former chief of pediatric cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at BC Children's Hospital and has been an outspoken critic of the government's health-care policy, including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.