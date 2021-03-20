VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries says there has been "employee to employee transmission of COVID-19" at its Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal and it is working with health officials on contact tracing.

The ferry company said in a statement health officials believe the risk of transmission to the public is "very low," as the infected employees do not have close contact with travellers.

Asked about the number of cases in Horseshoe Bay, Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver that it has not declared an outbreak at the site.

"We only make public notifications when public health is not able to reach all close contacts and determines it is necessary to inform the public about a potential exposure," the health authority said in a statement.

"In cases where public health is able to contact all cases and close contacts directly and we determine there is no ongoing risk to the public, we will not issue a notification or provide details to protect a patients’ privacy rights."

BC Ferries said it has conducted a deep clean of employee areas at the terminal, as well as all shared vehicles, and is continuing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"We wish our employees a safe and speedy recovery," the company said.

The news of coronavirus transmission at Horseshoe Bay comes as the union that represents BC Ferries workers expresses frustration over not being included in the province's latest plans for vaccinating front-line workers.

The executive director of the BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union said Friday that members were "deeply disappointed" not to be added to the queue for AstraZeneca vaccines alongside teachers and first responders.

In its own statement on the vaccine plan, BC Ferries was combative than its employees, though the company did say it would push for more groups of employees to be vaccinated.

"We understand the provincial health officer faces difficult choices and we recognize the decisions are scientifically made and evidence-based," the company said in its statement. "We continue to work closely with the province to evaluate all options to vaccinate additional groups within BC Ferries, especially those working in remote settings."