VANCOUVER -- As B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, the province's top health officials and premier revealed who is next in line to receive a dose in the province including teachers, grocery store employees and child-care workers.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix was joined in a news conference Thursday by Premier John Horgan and Dr. Penny Ballem, who is the executive lead of B.C.'s immunization rollout team.

In the update, Henry explained the rollout plan for the AstraZeneca vaccine for the next few weeks. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer doses, the top doctor had previously said that specific industries would be targeted for AstraZeneca first, especially where there's a greater risk of outbreaks.

On Thursday, Henry said the following groups would start receiving their first dose of AstraZeneca starting in April:

First responders including police, firefighters and emergency transport

Educational staff for students in kindergarten to Grade 12

Child-care staff

Grocery store workers

Postal workers

Bylaw and quarantine officers

Manufacturing workers

Wholesale and warehousing employees

Staff living in congregate housing, like at ski hills

Correctional facilities staff

Cross-border transport staff

"Our age-based rollout is ahead of schedule and with the AstraZeneca/SII supply arriving, we can protect people working in specific, front-line industries," Dix said in a news release.

"Following the latest science and data to identify high-risk industries or critical services will allow us to protect even more people from COVID-19, which in turn, gives our entire communities and our province greater protection from the virus."

Those groups are in addition to what was announced earlier this week by Henry. Those groups include employees at food processing plants, agricultural operations with congregate living arrangements and large industrial camps.

The health ministry says booking arrangements for front-line workers will be set up in the coming weeks and will be communicated to each sector. Workers identified as "front-line" and prioritized for an AstraZeneca dose should not call in to regional health authorities right now.

New age-based distribution timeline

Henry and Ballem also announced the age-based distribution of vaccines is also accelerating. The next groups eligible are:

age 79 and Indigenous peoples 55 and older - Saturday, March 20 at noon

age 78 - Monday, March 22 at noon

age 77 - Tuesday, March 23 at noon

age 76 - Thursday, March 25 at noon

age 75 - Saturday, March 27 at noon

All other ages have also been moved up in the schedule as well.

Phase 3 includes people aged 79 to 60, in five-year increments:

79 to 75 (April)

74 to 70 (April)

69 to 65 (April)

64 to 60 (April/May)

People aged 69 to 16 who are clinically extremely vulnerable (March/April)

Then, Phase 4 will begin in May and includes people aged 59 to 18, in five-year increments:

People aged 59 to 18, in five-year increments:

59 to 55 (May)

54 to 50 (May)

49 to 45 (May)

44 to 40 (May/June)

39 to 35 (May/June)

34 to 30 (June)

29 to 25 (June)

24 to 18 (June)

