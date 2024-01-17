VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    BC Ferries cancels sailings due to impact of snowstorm on roads, crews

    BC Ferries cancelled two sailings Wednesday when some of the crew was unable to make it to the terminal due to the havoc a snowstorm wreaked havoc on the roads.

    The company was unable to secure the required number of crew on the Queen of Alberni due to "unsafe road conditions resulting in the crew's inability to arrive at the terminal," according to a notice posted online. The 8:15 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen and the 10:45 p.m. departure out of Duke Point have been called off.

    "We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations. The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew," BC Ferries said.

    Sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route were at risk of cancellation for the same reason earlier Wednesday, but the company has since resolved the staffing issue.

    While drivers and transit users encountered chaos on the roads, BC Ferries' service reported relatively smooth sailing throughout the day. Treacherous road conditions did cause one other issue on a major route, when the 6:15 a.m. trip between Horseshoe Bay and Departure was delayed while it waited for a staff member who was delayed getting to work.  

