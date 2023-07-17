BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, warns more may be called off

BC Ferries cancelled two sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria Monday and warned further departures may be in peril due to a mechanical issue.

An issue with the propulsion system of the Coastal Celebration led to the 10 a.m. departure out of Swartz Bay and the noon departure out of Tsawwassen being called off. As of about 12:30 p.m., anyone trying to get a ticket for a departure out of Metro Vancouver was facing a multiple-sailing wait.

A number of additional sailings are “at risk of cancellation” as BC Ferries investigates the problem with the propulsion system, according to a service notice posted online.

Out of Tsawassen, the 4 p.m. sailing – which is sold out – might not go ahead. Also at risk is the 8 pm. sailing.

Out of Swartz Bay the sold-out 2 p.m. departure may be cancelled as could the 6 p.m.

The vessel experiencing the issue is the same one that was out of commission over the Canada Day long weekend, causing long lines and delays for travellers. At that point, BC Ferries said the ship's repairs were taking longer than originally anticipated.