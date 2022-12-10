BC Children's Hospital allowing 2 patients in single-patient rooms amid surge
As it struggles to cope with high patient volumes, BC Children's Hospital is now allowing two patients to share rooms intended for just one.
The hospital announced the policy in a memo to staff Friday night.
"Like other pediatric hospitals throughout Canada, BC Children's Hospital is facing an increase in the volume of patients this respiratory illness season," the memo reads. "As such, we are faced with needing to accommodate more patients in the space we have."
It goes on to explain that, "though it's preferable for patients to be in single rooms," two patients can share a single-patient room "when medically appropriate" and "if required to provide safe care."
"Similar measures have been successfully implemented in past years during respiratory season," the memo reads.
BC Children's Hospital and pediatric emergency rooms around the country have been struggling with a high number of patients suffering from influenza and other respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
In Ontario, an Ottawa-area children's hospital called in the Canadian Red Cross to help with staffing. In Alberta, staff from Rotary Flames House – that province's pediatric hospice – have been redeployed to help Alberta Children's Hospital.
Neither of those options is currently under consideration in B.C.
According to the BC Children's Hospital memo, doctors must consult with the facility's Infection Prevention and Control team before deciding to pair patients in a single-patient room.
"Optimally, this will involve having children not requiring additional precautions (i.e., who have no communicable diseases)," the memo reads.
It also notes that health-care providers should ask patients and their families to "consider limiting the number of parents/guardians/visitors in the room during the day and overnight" when two patients are sharing a room.
On Saturday, the hospital tweeted a similar request for those seeking treatment at its emergency room, requesting just that one parent or guardian accompany each patient.
