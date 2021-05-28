VANCOUVER -- B.C. police say a recent complaint about barking dogs helped officers locate a suspect wanted in another province for multiple offences.

West Vancouver police say they were called to a home on Telegraph Trail in the Eagle Harbour area on May 14 after neighbours reportedly heard dogs in distress.

When officers arrived, the animals were safe, but nobody appeared to be home. However, police say they found stolen vehicle at the property that was connected to a break-and-enter in Winnipeg. They didn't indicate when that break-and-enter allegedly happened.

Officers returned to the property that same evening to complete a search warrant and found more evidence related to that vehicle. Police say a 31-year-old man from West Vancouver was later arrested and is now facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

But the investigation didn't end there. West Vancouver police say the man was known to them and investigators later discovered he was wanted in Manitoba for alleged firearms trafficking and drug-related offences.

Police say "the seriousness of the criminal allegations" led to Manitoba's arrest warrant being extended to B.C. The suspect has since been escorted back to Winnipeg by the Manitoba Organized Crime Unit.

"This investigation involved co-ordination between local and provincial agencies," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a news release Thursday.

"In the end, a potentially dangerous man has been removed from our community and stolen property has been returned to its rightful owner."