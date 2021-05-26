VANCOUVER -- West Vancouver police are looking for two suspects alleged to have broken into a house, pepper-sprayed the surprised homeowner and then fled.

The incident was reported on Tuesday just after 7 a.m. on Westhill Drive near Westhill Court.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the men likely entered the home through an unlocked door or faulty garage door.

“We don’t believe that the suspects were aware that the home was occupied when they broke in,” said West Vancouver Police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in the release.

Police said the thieves stole several items from the home including a wallet, $1,500 cash and a laptop computer.

The 52-year-old victim told police he tried to follow the suspects, but was slowed down by the pepper spray. He described the getaway car to police as a large black Chevrolet SUV, investigators said.

Police said they contained the area for more than an hour after they arrived at the scene, but did not find the SUV.

The homeowner, who was in the house alone, was treated on scene by paramedics and wasn’t badly injured, said Goodmurphy.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

West Vancouver police are hoping someone comes forward with surveillance or dash cam video.