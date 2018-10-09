

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP are trying to track down a 46-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a shooting near their Guildford district office earlier this year.

Five months after the brazen May 5 shooting, which put one man in hospital with serious injuries, Mounties are still trying to track down Allen Jesse Hiscock, who is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A warrant has been issued for Hiscock's arrest earlier and Mounties are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

"The public is cautioned against attempting to apprehend this suspect, and are asked instead to call 911 if he is seen," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Hiscock is described as a 5'11" tall white man who weighs around 150 lbs. and has blue eyes, short brown hair and a brown goatee. He also has several tattoos on his arms.

Anyone who sees Hiscock or knows where he is can contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.