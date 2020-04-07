Bard on the Beach cancelled this year due to coronavirus concerns
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 1:19PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- Western Canada's largest Shakespeare festival says it's skipping the 2020 season this summer.
The Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival was scheduled to run from June 10 to Sept. 26.
The festival says it's cancelling the season due to the risks and unpredictability of the pandemic.
Organizers say they plan to present the same 2020 lineup of plays next year instead.
RELATED IMAGES