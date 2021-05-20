VICTORIA -- Youths between the ages of 12 and 17 can come to a parent's COVID-19 vaccine appointment and get a shot of their own, B.C. health officials revealed Thursday.

That's one way the province is hoping to quickly immunize young people now that the government's vaccine registration system has been opened up to anyone 12 and older, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

"Appointments are being booked for about 310,000 youth aged 12 to 17, and all of them are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine," Henry said.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one currently approved for use in children as young as 12, Henry said officials are hopeful the Moderna vaccine will received similar approval soon.

Some students in the province will be able to get their first dose at school, but Henry said most will be using the same immunization sites and clinics as adults.

That can mean booking their own appointment or tagging along with a parent or guardian who already has one scheduled.

"That's one thing we're going to do at all of our clinics, so that families can come together and get vaccinated at the same time," Henry said.

It's helpful if young people who arrive at a parent's appointment are already registered, Henry said, but not necessary.

"When you do arrive at the clinic, let people know so that we can have a special stream to make sure that we're able to get you through efficiently," she added.

Young people can register for vaccination the same way as adults: by visiting the Get Vaccinated website, going to a Service B.C. location, or calling 1-833-838-2323. Those who lack a personal health number have to use the phone line to register.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.